Singer Michael Bolton recovering after brain tumour surgery, taking break from touring

Michael Bolton is taking a “temporary break” from touring as he recuperates from an operation to remove a brain tumour.

The American singer, 70, revealed on Instagram on Jan 6 that he was discovered to have a brain tumour “just before the holidays” and that doctors determined he needed immediate surgery.

“Thanks to my incredible medical team, the surgery was a success. I am now recuperating at home and surrounded by the tremendous love and support of my family,” Bolton wrote.

The two-time Grammy winner added: “For the next couple of months, I will be devoting my time and energy to my recovery, which means I’ll have to take a temporary break from touring.”

He was scheduled to be on tour for most of 2024, with stops across the United States, Canada, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

“It is always the hardest thing for me to ever disappoint my fans or postpone a show, but have no doubt I am working hard to accelerate my recovery and get back to performing soon,” wrote Bolton, who has sold more than 75 million records.

Addressing his fans, he added that he “is beyond grateful for all the love and support you have so generously shown me through the years”.

Bolton – known for hits such as How Am I Supposed To Live Without You (1982), When A Man Loves A Woman (1991) and Said I Loved You... But I Lied (1993) – was last in Singapore in August 2023 alongside Canadian musician-producer David Foster and Malaysian singer Siti Nurhaliza for the Hitman David Foster & Friends Asia Tour 2023.