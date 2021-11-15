Singer Mavis Hee makes rare appearance on social media

SINGAPORE - Home-grown singer Mavis Hee has made a rare appearance, on the social media platform of her good friend, veteran celebrity hairstylist David Gan.

In a post on Instagram on Thursday (Nov 11), Gan posted a photo with Hee and wrote "Precious friendship" without providing details of the occasion.

Hee, 47, is famous for hit songs such as Regret and Moonlight In The City, the theme song of the Channel 8 drama series Tofu Street (1996). It was named Most Popular Theme Song at the then Television Corporation of Singapore's Star Awards in 1996.

The singer, once hailed as Singapore's Faye Wong, disappeared from public view after her appearance at the Star Awards in 2002.

Hee has largely kept a low profile, while making occasional public appearances.