Singer Mark to leave K-pop boy band NCT and agency SM Entertainment

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Mark debuted with NCT in 2016 and reportedly signed a 10-year contract with SM Entertainment.

SEOUL – Mark, a Korean-Canadian member of K-pop boy band NCT, will leave both the group and their agency SM Entertainment after deciding not to renew his exclusive contract, the company said on April 3.

The announcement came as a surprise to fans, as the details of Mark’s contract period had not been publicly disclosed and there had been no prior indication of his departure.

“After a long period of careful and thoughtful discussion with Mark regarding his future activities, we have mutually agreed to conclude his exclusive contract as of April 8,” SM Entertainment said in a statement. “Mark will conclude all activities as a member of NCT, including (sub-units) NCT 127 and NCT Dream.”

Mark, 26, debuted with NCT in 2016 and reportedly signed a 10-year contract with the agency.

SM Entertainment added that, moving forward, NCT 127 will continue as a seven-member group consisting of Johnny, Taeyong, Yuta, Doyoung, Jaehyun, Jungwoo and Haechan.

NCT Dream will continue as a six-member group consisting of Renjun, Jeno, Haechan, Jaemin, Chenle and Jisung.

SM Entertainment said it will continue to support the remaining members’ activities and expressed appreciation for fans’ ongoing support.

Mark, whose full name is Mark Lee, posted a letter handwritten in Korean and English on social media on April 3.

“Thank you for loving, supporting and shaping me to become who I am today,” he wrote. “I truly believe that our hearts have better sight than our eyes, and what my heart sees right now isn’t a closing door but rather an opening new one.”

He added: “I hope our next chapter together could be where we are all healthily smiling about the past, welcoming the present and being excited for what’s to come... You guys make me want to be a better person, and I hope my decisions in life can only become a positive impact to anyone watching.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK