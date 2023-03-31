Singer Lee Seung-gi to perform in Singapore in June

SEOUL - South Korean idol Lee Seung-gi will be performing in Singapore in June during his Asian concert tour, The Dreamers’ Dream - Chapter 2.

Human Made, the actor-singer’s own agency, announced on Instagram on Wednesday that he will kick off the tour in Seoul from May 4 to May 7.

The 36-year-old will then perform in Tokyo on May 12, Osaka on May 14, Taipei on May 21 and Manila on May 27.

The agency added more stops in another Instagram post on Thursday.

He will now perform in Kuala Lumpur on June 5, Singapore on June 14, Jakarta on June 24 and Bangkok on July 15.

The agency also announced on Instagram Stories the places he will perform in the cities, with Resorts World Sentosa listed as the venue for the stop in Singapore.

“More details about the ticket purchase will be provided in a separate notice at a later date,” it said.

Lee’s concert tour will come after his marriage in April.

He announced his upcoming marriage to actress Lee Da-in, 30, in a handwritten note shared on Instagram on Feb 7. He said she has accepted his proposal and they will tie the knot on April 7.