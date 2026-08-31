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Singer Lee Know from K-pop group Stray Kids donates $93k to Nepal flood relief

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The funds from Lee Know will be used to provide food, temporary shelter, clean water and sanitation support.

The funds from Lee Know will be used to provide food, temporary shelter, clean water and sanitation support.

PHOTO: T.LEEKNOWSAURUS/INSTAGRAM

  • Lee Know from Stray Kids donated 100 million won to help children and families affected by severe flooding in Nepal through World Vision Korea.
  • The donation will provide food, shelter, clean water, and sanitation to flood-affected communities.
  • Lee Know has a history of charity, including donations to global food crises, medical support, animal rescue, and disaster relief efforts.

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Stray Kids member Lee Know has donated 100 million won (S$93,000) to support children and families affected by severe flooding in Nepal, his agency JYP Entertainment said on Aug 30.

The South Korean singer from the K-pop boy band made the donation on Aug 28 through international relief organisation World Vision Korea. The funds will be used to provide food, temporary shelter, clean water and sanitation support to communities affected by the floods.

“I hope my contribution can be of some help to those going through such a difficult time,” Lee Know, 27, said in a statement. “I sincerely hope that those displaced by the disaster, as well as everyone working on relief efforts on the ground, can return to their peaceful daily lives as soon as possible.”

He has made a series of charitable contributions in recent years. In 2024, he donated 100 million won to World Vision’s global food crisis response programme, becoming the youngest member of the organisation’s Bob Pierce Honor Club, which recognises major donors.

In 2025, he donated 100 million won each to Samsung Medical Center in Seoul to support patients with severe illnesses and to a cat rescue organisation for the treatment and care of abandoned cats.

He has also joined his fellow Stray Kids members in donations for relief efforts following major wildfires in southeastern South Korea and a deadly fire in Hong Kong in 2025.

The group is set to play two shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on March 6 and 7, 2027, part of their Run It world tour, which began in Seoul on July 25, 2026, and includes performances in Tokyo, Osaka, Hong Kong, Taipei and Bangkok. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.