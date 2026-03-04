Singer Laufey to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in May
SINGAPORE – Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Laufey is returning to Singapore for her biggest show here yet, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 19.
The performance is part of the Icelandic-Chinese star’s A Matter Of Time Tour – her largest Asia outing to date – following a run of sold-out shows across North America and Europe.
The Asian tour includes stops in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Manila.
Ticket pre-sales start on March 10, while general sales start on March 12.
The upcoming gig will be the 26-year-old composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist’s third visit to Singapore. She staged her debut performance here in 2023 at Pasir Panjang Power Station before returning the following year for her Bewitched: The Goddess Tour at Singapore Expo.
Known for weaving together jazz, classical and modern pop influences, she won the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for A Matter Of Time (2025) at the ceremony in February.
It is her second Grammy in the category. She previously won for her sophomore album Bewitched (2023), making her the youngest artiste ever to receive that honour.
Bewitched achieved the biggest jazz LP debut in Spotify history, clocking 5.7 million streams on its first day.
In 2025, Laufey was named one of Time magazine’s Women of the Year, and Forbes magazine included her in its 30 Under 30 list.
In recent years, she has collaborated with artistes ranging from British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee to American singer-songwriter Norah Jones. She has performed with orchestras including the United States’ Los Angeles Philharmonic and National Symphony Orchestra, as well as the China Philharmonic Orchestra.
Book it/ Laufey: A Matter Of Time Tour in Singapore
Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk www.ticketmaster.sg
When: May 19, 8pm
Admission: Tickets will be sold via Ticketmaster (go to
www.ticketmaster.sgor call 6018-7645), but prices have not been released. Pre-sale for UOB Reserve and Visa Infinite cardholders will be on March 10, 10am to 4pm. Pre-sale for all UOB Visa cardholders will be from March 10, 6pm to March 11, 10am. Live Nation pre-sale will be from March 11, noon to 11.59pm, while the general sale starts on March 12, 10am.