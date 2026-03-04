Singer Laufey to perform at Singapore Indoor Stadium in May

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Laufey is returning to Singapore for her biggest show here yet, at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on May 19.

The performance is part of the Icelandic-Chinese star’s A Matter Of Time Tour – her largest Asia outing to date – following a run of sold-out shows across North America and Europe.

The Asian tour includes stops in Kuala Lumpur, Bangkok and Manila.

Ticket pre-sales start on March 10, while general sales start on March 12.

The upcoming gig will be the 26-year-old composer, producer and multi-instrumentalist’s third visit to Singapore. She staged her debut performance here in 2023 at Pasir Panjang Power Station before returning the following year for her Bewitched: The Goddess Tour at Singapore Expo.

Known for weaving together jazz, classical and modern pop influences, she won the Grammy for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album for A Matter Of Time (2025) at the ceremony in February.

It is her second Grammy in the category. She previously won for her sophomore album Bewitched (2023), making her the youngest artiste ever to receive that honour.

Bewitched achieved the biggest jazz LP debut in Spotify history, clocking 5.7 million streams on its first day.

Laufey accepts the Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album award for A Matter Of Time at the Grammy Awards premiere ceremony on Feb 1, 2026, in Los Angeles, California. PHOTO: AFP

In 2025, Laufey was named one of Time magazine’s Women of the Year, and Forbes magazine included her in its 30 Under 30 list.

In recent years, she has collaborated with artistes ranging from British singer-songwriter Beabadoobee to American singer-songwriter Norah Jones. She has performed with orchestras including the United States’ Los Angeles Philharmonic and National Symphony Orchestra, as well as the China Philharmonic Orchestra.

Book it/ Laufey: A Matter Of Time Tour in Singapore