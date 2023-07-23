Singer Lana Del Rey spotted waitressing at fast-food restaurant in US state Alabama

ALABAMA – A Waffle House fast-food outlet in Florence, Alabama in the United States is hardly a go-to place for celebrity sightings.

But visitors to the restaurant last Thursday were surprised to find that the waitress serving coffee was none other than glamorous American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey.

Photos and videos circulated on social media showed Del Rey – whose real name is Elizabeth Grant – wearing a blue Waffle House uniform.

She even donned a large yellow name tag emblazoned with her stage name while chatting with customers and gamely taking wefies.

On social media, fans reacted with a mixture of excitement and bemusement, with one Twitter user saying: “Only Lana Del Rey can make working at a Waffle House romantic.”

“Waffle House employee of the month: Lana Del Rey,” joked another.

It is not known why the 38-year-old was in Alabama, but CNN reported that she has been seen in the area recently, patronising a local nail salon and Starbucks outlet.