Singer Lana Del Rey spotted waitressing at fast-food restaurant in US state Alabama

Photos and videos circulated on social media showed Del Rey wearing a blue Waffle House uniform. PHOTOS: TWITTER
Yamini Chinnuswamy
Correspondent
Updated
31 min ago
Published
31 min ago

ALABAMA – A Waffle House fast-food outlet in Florence, Alabama in the United States is hardly a go-to place for celebrity sightings.

But visitors to the restaurant last Thursday were surprised to find that the waitress serving coffee was none other than glamorous American singer-songwriter Lana Del Rey.

Photos and videos circulated on social media showed Del Rey – whose real name is Elizabeth Grant – wearing a blue Waffle House uniform.

She even donned a large yellow name tag emblazoned with her stage name while chatting with customers and gamely taking wefies.

On social media, fans reacted with a mixture of excitement and bemusement, with one Twitter user saying: “Only Lana Del Rey can make working at a Waffle House romantic.”

“Waffle House employee of the month: Lana Del Rey,” joked another.

It is not known why the 38-year-old was in Alabama, but CNN reported that she has been seen in the area recently, patronising a local nail salon and Starbucks outlet.

Embed Instagram
More On This Topic
Vin Diesel spotted grilling fish in Malaysia? No, it is just a doppelganger
Zoe Tay celebrates Mother’s Day at Blackpink concert, member Lisa spotted at Changi Beach bistro

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top