Singer Kylie Minogue looks back on life in pop music in new documentary

LONDON - Australian singer Kylie Minogue opens up about her life in pop music for new documentary, Kylie, looking back on her career as well as the personal challenges she has faced such as the scrutiny when she was starting out and overcoming breast cancer.

The three-part series, which premieres on Netflix on May 20, sees the Spinning Around (2000) and Padam Padam (2023) singer share videos and photos from her personal archive and talk about her rise to stardom.

“Oh, there were surprises left, right and centre, like ‘Ooh, er, no, yes, that was good. That should never have happened’. Like, there was worlds within worlds within worlds of the archive,” Minogue told Reuters on making the docuseries.

“A nice surprise is that I can kind of recognise myself from the beginning ... I don’t know that I’ve changed that much. My level of experience has changed... But I can see ... the seed of who I was and I think that’s really moving.”

Minogue, 57, first starred in Australian soap opera Neighbours in the 1980s before kicking off her music career with hits such as The Loco-Motion (1987) and I Should Be So Lucky (1987). She has gone on to sell more than 80 million records worldwide and has won numerous awards, including two Grammys.

In the docuseries, she talks about success but also about the scrutiny and criticism she faced early in her career, being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2005 as well as her personal relationships. There are also interviews with her younger sister, singer Dannii Minogue, her former Neighbours co-star Jason Donovan and singer Nick Cave.

“I just go with my gut. I go with what’s inspiring me at the time. I think whatever I do depends on what I’ve done previously,” Kylie Minogue said on reinventing herself during her career. REUTERS