Singer Kylie Minogue beats Wham! and Mariah Carey for UK Christmas No. 1

Kylie Minogue's new song Xmas is found in the reissue of her holiday album Kylie Christmas.

Australian pop icon Kylie Minogue has scored her first Christmas No. 1 single on the UK charts with Xmas.

Her 2025 song beat English pop duo Wham!’s Last Christmas (1984), at No. 2, and American singer Mariah Carey’s All I Want for Christmas Is You (1994), at No. 3.

Last Christmas topped the chart in 2023 and 2024.

Xmas, an upbeat dance-pop tune, is found in the reissue of Kylie Christmas, Minogue’s first holiday album originally released in 2015. The song was released exclusively as a single on Amazon’s digital music store on Nov 5, and the physical edition dropped on Dec 12.

“It’s hard to put into words how special this feels,” the singer told British chart company Official Charts. “Being Christmas No. 1 really is the most wonderful gift.”

T he 57-year-old is now the first woman to secure UK No. 1 singles in four different decades. She scored her first chart-topper, I Should Be So Lucky, in 1988. In 1990, she had another No.1 hit with Tears On My Pillow.

In the 2000s, she scored some of the biggest hits of the decade, such as the 2001 global smash Can’t Get You Out Of My Head and 2000 club staple Spinning Around.

She did not top the UK charts in the 2010s. But she earned her first big hit of the streaming age with Padam Padam, the 2023 synth-pop anthem from the album Tension that went viral worldwide.

Minogue was in Singapore as one of the headliners at the Formula One (F1) Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2024. She also headlined the F1’s Padang stage in 2016 and performed here in 2011, 2008 and 1991.

The former soap actress’ debut single Locomotion came out in 1987. Her 1988 debut album Kylie also contained I Should Be So Lucky, and she scored another enduring 1980s hits through her duet with fellow Australian singer-actor Jason Donovan, Especially For You.