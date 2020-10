Singer Kelvin Tan is engaged

Local Mandopop singer Kelvin Tan is now engaged.

Better known as Chen Weilian, Tan, who is blind, rose to fame after competing in and winning the first edition of local singing competition Project Superstar in 2005.

News of his engagement broke last Friday when a friend of the 39-year-old and his fiancee posted a congratulatory message to the couple on Facebook, Chinese daily Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Tan's management agency confirmed the news to Zaobao. But Tan declined to comment further as it is a personal matter.

Not much is known about his fiancee, but he told Chinese evening publication Shin Min Daily News last year that both of them had been dating for more than two years.

He also told magazine U-Weekly in April that he had applied for a Build-To-Order flat with his girlfriend, but there were some delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Tan has kept up his musical career after his win in 2005.

He has won Best Theme Song at Mediacorp's Star Awards four times, including for last year's drama You Can Be An Angel 3. In 2017, his album of xinyao song covers, The Singapore Songbook, reached No. 1 on the iTunes overall charts and the Mandopop charts in Singapore.

Tan is a guide for Ngee Ann Polytechnic's Dialogue In The Dark, an exhibition where visitors experience everyday situations in darkness.

He also bowls competitively.

In 2015, he represented Singapore at the Asean Para Games held here in goalball, where players try to roll a ball into their opponents' goal.