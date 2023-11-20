Singer Kelly Poon gives birth to a boy on her husband’s birthday

Kelly Poon and her husband Roger Yo welcomed a baby boy on Nov 19. PHOTO: KELLYPANJIALI/INSTAGRAM, ROGERYO_MUSIC/INSTAGRAM
Lim Ruey Yan
Updated
26 sec ago
Published
28 sec ago

TAIPEI – Singaporean singer-actress Kelly Poon will have to prepare two birthday gifts on Nov 19 in the future.

Her husband, Taiwanese songwriter-music producer Roger Yo, posted on social media on Nov 19 that their baby boy was born that day, which is also his birthday.

Sharing a photo of the baby on Instagram, Yo, who turned 41 in 2023, wrote in Chinese: “Birthday gift this year.”

Poon, 40, shared the same photo on Instagram Stories a few hours later, with the caption: “My husband’s gift, my baby.”

The Taiwan-based singer, who tied the knot with Yo in February 2020, revealed in August that she was six months pregnant with a boy.

The female champion of local singing reality show Project SuperStar (2005) told the Taiwanese media then that she had sought help from Western and traditional Chinese physicians to conceive.

Poon said in a recent interview with U-Weekly magazine that the couple may stop at one child.

“My husband doesn’t want a second child because we are already 40 years old,” she said. “As my father died in his 60s, looking into the future, we may accompany our child only till university if we also live till our 60s. If we have a second child, we are concerned about how much time we will have with the child.”

However, she added: “Of course, we also know that children may not want you to be by their side after 10 years as they have their own world.”

