Singer Katy Perry to leave American Idol after seven seasons as a judge

UNITED STATES – Katy Perry set off some fireworks when she made a surprise announcement that she was quitting American Idol as a judge after seven seasons.

The American singer, 39, dropped the bombshell on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! show on Feb 12, reported various media.

Referring to the upcoming 22nd season of the music competition show, she said: “I think this probably will be my last show, my last season for Idol.”

Perry joined American Idol in 2018. “It’s connected me with the heart of America, but I feel like I need to go out and feel that pulse to my own beat,” she added.

The Roar singer was on the chat show to promote the season, which starts on Feb 18, in which she serves as a judge alongside music legend Lionel Richie and country singer Luke Bryan.

Asked how her fellow judges reacted to the news, Perry said: “They know I have some things planned for this year... I’m creating space for my new wingspan. I’ve been in the studio for a while. So, they figured something is up.”

Perry added that she wanted to “go see the world” and hinted at releasing new music.

She also did not rule out a return to the show. “Maybe I’ll come back if they’ll have me one day,” she said.

Perry joined American Idol for Season 16 after releasing her 2017 album Witness. During her tenure as judge, she launched Smile in 2020. She also performed 80 shows during her Las Vegas residency, which ran from December 2021 to November 2023.

The singer is in a relationship with British actor Orlando Bloom, with whom she has a three-year-old daughter.