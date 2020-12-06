Singer Katy Perry says sleep has been a 'challenge' since welcoming daughter Daisy Dove

Sleep has been a major challenge for American singer Katy Perry since she welcomed her daughter Daisy Dove, now three months old.

Perry, 36, opened up about the challenges of being a new mother last Thursday in a chat with actor Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness at the David Lynch Foundation's Meditate America virtual benefit event.

She said: "My daughter, she's such a gift, but there is sometimes a challenge concerning sleep, no matter how much support you have.

"But where am I going to get those six hours that I used to get? Where did it go? And it went, but I know how to get it back."

The Grammy Award-winning singer welcomed her first child with her fiance, actor Orlando Bloom, 43, in August.

To cope, she has turned to transcendental meditation (TM) to help her find time to take a break during the day.

"There's been so many different ways TM has blessed me, but in this particular moment, as a new mother, I take 20 minutes," she said, adding that meditation gives her "the deepest rest".

Bloom shared more details about their daughter with host Ellen DeGeneres on her show last month, noting that the baby resembles a mixture of himself, his mother and Perry.

"It was funny because when she came out, I was like, 'Oh, it's me! It's a mini-me'... and then, fortunately, she got those Katy blues, which was perfect," said Bloom.

Perry, who returned in October to work as a judge on the fourth season of American Idol, had much praise for Bloom, who had stepped up his dad duties.

She told Entertainment Tonight previously that Bloom has been "doing a great job", adding that "daddy has stepped in".