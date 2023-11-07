Singer Katy Perry dedicates final Las Vegas show to daughter with Orlando Bloom

LAS VEGAS – Katy Perry’s final Las Vegas residency show last Saturday night brought out many celebrities, including Celine Dion, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

But the one who received special attention was Perry’s three-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with long-time partner Orlando Bloom.

The American singer, 39, gave Daisy a sweet shoutout, calling her “my best friend”, and said: “I’m so glad you’re here. I love you so much.”

The toddler was seen on video screens at Resorts World Theatre, wearing a Minnie Mouse-inspired dress and waving to her mother.

The adorable exchange was captured by a fan and shared on X, formerly known as Twitter. This was Daisy’s first public appearance.