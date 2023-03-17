Singer Justin Bieber shows his recovery from partial facial paralysis in Instagram video

LOS ANGELES – Canadian pop star Justin Bieber, whose face was partially paralysed last year, was all smiles in his latest video.

In an Instagram Stories post on Wednesday, the 29-year-old showed he had regained mobility in his face after being diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome in June 2022.

In the short clip with the words “Wait for it”, he pointed the camera at his face as he looked from side to side, moved both his eyebrows up and then finally broke into a full smile.

This was a stark contrast to the video he shared in June 2022, which showed how one side of his face was unable to move even as he spoke.

“Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome. It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis,” he said at the time.

The syndrome is a rare neurological disorder that occurs when shingles outbreak infects a nerve near the inner ear.

After the diagnosis, Bieber initially continued on his Justice World Tour, but later postponed, then cancelled, the remaining dates, including a sold-out show in Singapore.

After his show in Brazil on Sept 4, 2022, he said: “After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being.”

In his latest video, he did not share additional details on his recovery or announce new tour dates.