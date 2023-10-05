Singer Jolin Tsai’s thoughts on her first Golden Horse nomination

TAIPEI – Taiwanese singer Jolin Tsai, who scored her first Golden Horse nomination for the theme song of the movie Marry My Dead Body, recalls being moved to tears when she first saw the script.

The 43-year-old was nominated for Best Original Film Song for the track Untitled. She sang and also co-composed the song with Oaeen guitarist Kay Liu. Vison Chen and David Ke are the song’s lyricists.

“I was moved to tears when I read the dialogue in the script for the first time,” Tsai wrote in Chinese on Instagram late on Wednesday. “I felt like a piece of driftwood floating on the sea and did not know where I was going. I could only close my eyes and listen intently.”

Marry My Dead Body is a supernatural comedy about the relationship between a homophobic cop (played by Greg Hsu) and a gay ghost (played by Austin Lin). It has eight Golden Horse nominations, including for Best Narrative Feature, Best Director for Cheng Wei-hao, and Best Leading Actor for Hsu and Lin.

The movie is also Taiwan’s submission for the Best International Feature category for 2024’s Oscars.

“I used my own voice to record the unspeakable longing and love between the protagonists,” she recalled on Instagram.

“Music creation is like my own unvarnished diary,” she wrote. “It is also a fantastic magic that can always give one an outlet for unspeakable worries.”

She thanked the director and the crew for giving her the opportunity to fill in the gaps in the dialogue and the entire music production team for “presenting the beauty and sincerity of this song to everyone”.

Tsai, who has been in the entertainment industry for 24 years, has been nominated for 15 Golden Melody Awards and won eight times.

At the Golden Horse Awards, which will be held on Nov 25, she is up against performers Power Station, Wan Fang, Hung Pei-yu and Ryota Katayama in her category.

Tsai joked: “I have already drunk a glass of water to celebrate. Congratulations to us.”