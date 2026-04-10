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Singer Joker Xue reveals hair loss due to constant dyeing for his shows

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Joker Xue shared photos of his hair loss, with his legs covered in clumps of dyed hair.

Joker Xue shared photos of his hair loss, with his legs covered in clumps of dyed hair.

PHOTOS: XUEZHIQIAN/INSTAGRAM

Lim Ruey Yan

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Chinese singer Joker Xue disclosed on social media that he has suffered hair loss due to dyeing.

In a post titled “My head was so itchy”, the 42-year-old shared on April 8 a photo showing his legs covered in clumps of hair. Another picture was of him lifting his fringe, with blisters and bald patches visible.

“Actually, my hair started breaking off due to dyeing before the first day of the performance,” he wrote in Chinese. “I had bald patches and blisters all over my head, but I toughed it out for a whole week without washing my hair.”

He added: “You just couldn’t tell once my hair was styled. Pretty funny, right?”

Some fans urged him to consult a dermatologist, while others suggested that he wear a wig instead of dyeing his hair for his concerts.

The Mandopop singer is known for songs such as Serious Snow (2006), What Do You Want From Me (2013) and Extraterrestrial (2020).

He is currently on the Changsha leg of his King Of Beasts World Tour, with six shows from April 10 to 12, and April 17 to 19.

The tour kicked off with nine shows in Guangzhou, China, on March 20.

The concert in Guangzhou on March 29 was in the news after parts of the stage were damaged by heavy rain.

He announced midway through the show a full refund of the tickets, and offered to cover the airfare and hotel expenses for fans who had flown in to watch his performance.

More on this topic
Concert review: How Joker Xue rose from jokester to Mandopop royalty
Is dyeing your hair bad for your health?

Lim Ruey Yan is an executive translator at The Straits Times’ Life desk, where he covers trending news.

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