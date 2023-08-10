Singer JJ Lin turns barista for an hour, gives away free coffee

SINGAPORE – On Wednesday afternoon, Singaporean singer JJ Lin surprised fans by going behind the counter and personally brewing coffee at his Miracle Coffee pop-up at Marina Bay Sands.

Miracle Coffee had earlier announced on Instagram that it would be serving free coffee between 1 and 2pm as part of its National Day Miracle special giveaway.

During the hour-long session, which was live-streamed on Lin’s Instagram account, the 42-year-old kept the banter light as he focused on brewing pourover coffees.

The singer-songwriter, who wore a red-and-white plaid shirt, said he had planned to do something different this National Day.

“I used to celebrate with music and singing. Now that I have my own coffee shop, I hope to use coffee to share my love for the nation with you,” he said. “Friends in Singapore can come and try my brewed coffee for themselves.”