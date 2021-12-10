Singer JJ Lin sparks concern after posting photo of plain hospital food

SINGAPORE - Singer JJ Lin is well and has not been hospitalised, even though he posted a photo of a hospital meal on Instagram on Thursday afternoon (Dec 9).

The photo, which showed a tray with food such as chicken porridge and fruit, was accompanied by a Chinese caption which read: "I'm eating lighter today."

Concerned comments immediately poured in, as the photo looked like it was taken in a hospital, with a blanket peeking out from under the tray.

While fans had guessed correctly that the 40-year-old star, who performed two charity concerts last month, was in a hospital, his manager clarified that there was nothing to worry about.

Speaking to Lianhe Zaobao on Thursday (Dec 9), his manager said: "He is well. It is just a routine health check-up."

In fact, just a few hours later that same day, he posted a video pledging his support to the TogetherBand campaign as its latest ambassador.

Togetherband supports the United Nation's 17 Global Goals, which include ending poverty and hunger, reducing inequalities and building sustainable cities and communities, with its ethically produced friendship bands.

In his caption, Lin wrote to his 4.7 million fans: "Did you know that half of the world's population live in cities? And while those cities occupy just 3 per cent of the earth's mass, they also account for 80 per cent of the world's energy consumption.

"I live in Singapore and, as city people, we are highly dependent on energy consumption, but nevertheless I try to do my part in everyday life, which is why I'm joining the #Togetherband campaign in support of UN Goal 11: Sustainable Cities and Communities."

He joins a long list of ambassadors including former footballer David Beckham, singer Ed Sheeran, actress Michelle Yeoh and K-pop band Monsta X.