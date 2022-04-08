Singer JJ Lin tests positive for Covid-19

SINGAPORE - Home-grown singer JJ Lin is down with Covid-19.

In a social media post at about noon on Friday (April 8), Lin wrote: "I guess there comes a time, when it's your turn to get sick (Covid-19). I just pray that no one around me has been badly affected!"

The 41-year-old said he has a mild sore throat, chills and headaches, and hopes that the symptoms will subside soon.

"As frustrating and disheartening as it can get, I am reminded that there are so many who have also gone through (or are still going through) similar or worse situations...There are also those who have been dedicating their lives to protecting and supporting the community," he said.

Several of his celebrity pals wished him a speedy recovery, including singer Hong Junyang, who wrote: "Take care, brother. Get well soon! I've been through (it), I guide u."

Hong, who is married to former Project SuperStar contestant Candyce Toh, disclosed on social media in March that he and his six-year-old daughter had Covid-19. Toh was not infected.

Lin's agency told Taiwan's Apple Daily that Lin returned to Singapore from Los Angeles on Thursday morning and did an antigen rapid test (ART), which turned out negative.

After he returned home, he was informed that he was in close contact with a Covid-19 patient. He decided to isolate himself and monitor his condition.

His agency said: "He had a mild sore throat later and did another ART, with the result positive."