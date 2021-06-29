Singer JJ Lin, actress Fann Wong warn fans about scammers

SINGAPORE - Singer JJ Lin has issued an alert to fans about multiple fake online accounts impersonating him.

"Please note that there is only one verified account of JJ Lin across all social media channels and most importantly, under no circumstance will JJ solicit personal information or money from his friends, fans or members of (the) public," he said in a statement on Monday (June 28).

The 40-year-old added that online scams are rampant and asked netizens to block and report fake accounts they come across.

He followed up with a series of Instagram Stories calling out the scam advertisements, including one with a headline "JJ Lin has experts in awe and big banks terrified", and jokingly added: "Fake news. Please, I'm not that awesome."

Actress Fann Wong, 50, has in recent days also seen her likeness misused to promote a blemish-lightening cream on social media.



In an Instagram Story on Monday, she posted a statement from her management agency, Catwalk, saying she had not endorsed the product. The images used in the fake advertisement, which was in both English and Chinese, had been digitally altered.

As one of the top stars in Singapore, she is no stranger to such online scams and had been falsely linked to weight-loss products. Last year, she spoke out after someone impersonated her online to solicit personal information in return for a $5 giveaway.