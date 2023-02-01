Singer Jimmy Lin posts first photos of him resuming work since July accident

TAIPEI – Taiwanese artiste Jimmy Lin, 48, has posted the first photos of him resuming work since he was injured in a traffic accident more than six months ago.

Hospitalised for 10 days after the accident in July 2022, he underwent two operations - one to affix a titanium rod to his arm and another for his facial fractures.

The singer-actor, who is the co-director of a construction company with his younger brother Lin Chih-hsin, wrote on social media on Monday that they have resumed work.

He posted several photos of them looking at the model of a new housing project at a sales gallery.

There were no visible scars on his face and he seemed to be in good spirits despite looking thinner. His agency had told the media in December 2022 that he should be able to return to work by February 2023.

Jimmy Lin has been updating his social media accounts more regularly as well. He had been posting well wishes on occasions such as Chinese New Year, Christmas Day and the winter solstice, as well as the birthdays of his wife and children.

He is married to former model-actress Kelly Chen, 39, and they have three sons – Kimi, 13, and seven-year-old twins Jenson and Kyson.

They holidayed in Bali in January, and he posted several throwback photos of his family at the beach from 2011 to 2023.