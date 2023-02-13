Singer Jimmy Lin attends first public event since July accident, sings for 3,000 fans

TAICHUNG – Taiwanese singer-actor Jimmy Lin admitted he was a “bundle of nerves” when he appeared at his first public event in seven months, which was attended by more than 3,000 people.

The 48-year-old had a traffic accident in Taoyuan city in July 2022 and was hospitalised for 10 days. He underwent two operations – one to affix a titanium rod to his right arm and another for his facial fractures.

Lin signalled his comeback on Monday by sharing on social media photos of him gracing a Chinese New Year event in Taichung on Sunday evening.

The images showed him full of smiles and greeting the audience enthusiastically, with his face bearing no scars.

He was also using both hands to high-five his fans, although he was using only his left hand to hold the microphone on stage.