Singer Jimmy Lin and son hurt in traffic accident

Taiwanese singer Jimmy Lin and his son were injured in a traffic accident in Taiwan's Taoyuan city yesterday.

According to the Taiwanese media, the 47-year-old was driving a white Tesla when the car was believed to have hit the road divider and caught fire.

Lin and his son were pulled out of the car by bystanders before it burst into flames.

Eyewitnesses said Lin's face was covered with blood and his arm appeared to have been dislocated.

There were no visible injuries on his son, who seemed to be in shock after the accident.

Lin's agency released a statement yesterday evening saying that he suffered from several fractures and that the hospital is doing a pre-operative assessment. It added that his condition was stable but did not provide further details.

Nicknamed The Little Whirlwind by the media when he made his debut in 1992, Lin was a teen heart-throb and is known for songs such as Summer Of '92, Not Every Love Song Has Fond Memories and Why Am I Always Hurt.

He is married to former model-actress Kelly Chen, 38. They have three sons - 12-year-old Kimi and six-year-old twins Jenson and Kyson.

According to Taiwan's Apple Daily, Jenson was in the car with Lin when the accident took place.

Lin's wife and family have been spotted at the hospital where he is warded.

The Taoyuan Fire Department said the accident took place at 10.51am yesterday and the two victims were not seriously injured.

It said the man complained of pain in his shoulders, while the boy had signs of contusion on his chest.

The Taiwanese police said that according to traffic cameras, Lin was not speeding when he made the turn. A blood alcohol test showed he was not drinking before the accident.

Lin, who is known to love car racing, took part in his first car race in 1997 and formed his first racing team in 2006.

He also named his sons Kimi and Jenson after Kimi Raikkonen, who retired at the end of the Formula One (F1) season last year, and former F1 driver Jenson Button.