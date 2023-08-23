Singer Jenny Tseng hopes to seek justice for Coco Lee by speaking out against Sing! China

HONG KONG – Veteran Cantopop singer Jenny Tseng is not done with slamming Sing! China just yet, as she continues to seek justice for her late friend, Hong Kong-American singer Coco Lee.

Tseng, who does not post on social media regularly, has been criticising the Chinese singing reality show on Facebook almost daily since a controversial nine-minute audio clip of Lee – who was a celebrity coach on its 2022 season – complaining about being mistreated on the series went viral on Chinese social media last Thursday.

According to Lee, a contestant with 77 marks was given a second chance, while her mentee with 88.3 marks was not. She had voiced her general unhappiness over the show’s system, which she felt was unfair.

Tseng, 70, delivered a eulogy during the July 31 memorial service for Lee, who died at age 48 on July 5, and was one of eight pallbearers at the funeral on Aug 1.

The Macau-born, Hong Kong-based diva kicked off her online tirade on Facebook on Saturday.

And even the show’s famous music mentors – whom she believes were complicit in the alleged shenanigans and have been silent on the saga so far – were not spared.

“Everyone who participates in Sing! China lacks a conscience and will do anything for fame and gain,” Tseng wrote in Chinese. “I look down on them for insulting the profession.”