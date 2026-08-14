Singer Jenny Tseng enjoys slow-paced, quiet life on her farm in Taiwan

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Jenny Tseng shared on Facebook a video of herself operating a lawnmower and tending to her plants.

Macau-born pop diva Jenny Tseng has largely kept a low profile for years, opting for a quieter, more relaxed lifestyle on her farm in Taoyuan, Taiwan.

The 73-year-old reportedly purchased the 10,000 sq ft plot of land more than a decade ago and has lived there for several years.

In a Facebook post on Aug 2, Tseng shared a video of herself operating a lawnmower and tending to her plants.

The Iron Blood And Loyal Heart (1983) singer also reflected on her decision to be less active in showbiz, saying she would rather have peace of mind than deal with the rumours and gossip that come with being in the spotlight.

“There is too much gossip, lies, jealousy and scheming,” she wrote. “We can choose positive energy by mowing some grass, feeding the chickens, planting some flowers, enjoying a good cup of coffee, watching a show, humming a tune and reading a book. If I can do it, so can you.”

Tseng, who kickstarted her music career in 1971, has been largely absent from the entertainment scene since 2017.

She previously told Chinese media that she longed for a simple life free from complex relationships, misunderstandings, malice and the pressure to maintain a perfect image.

While the singer has been less active in showbiz, she has not completely given up on music.

Tseng recently released a limited-edition box set featuring five of her classic Cantonese albums. Limited to just 200 copies worldwide, the set was released as a gift to her fans to celebrate her decades-long career.

Tseng has a 39-year-old daughter Melody, whom she conceived via artificial insemination from her late husband Alexander Fu Sheng. The gongfu actor died at the age of 28 in a traffic accident in 1983.

Melody has also pursued a career in music, primarily working behind the scenes.

Based in the United States, she has served as a concert producer for global stars including American singers Demi Lovato and Carrie Underwood. THE STAR/ASIA NEWS NETWORK