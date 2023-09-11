Singer Jay Chou invites superstar Jackie Chan as his special guest at China concert

TIANJIN – Talk about a dream pairing of superstars from the music and movie worlds.

Taiwanese Mandopop king Jay Chou, who is on his Carnival World Tour in China, managed to snag Hong Kong action star Jackie Chan as his special guest during the third day of his concert in Tianjin last Saturday.

Chou, 44, was performing the song Faraway (2006) when Chan, 69, appeared on stage via a rising platform and sang along with him.

More than 40,000 fans at the Tianjin Olympic Centre Stadium shouted and cheered at the actor’s surprise cameo.

Chan recently starred in the movies Ride On (2023) and Hidden Strike (2023) and also voiced the character Master Splinter in the animated film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem (2023).

Chou and Chan hugged each other on stage after performing the song, with Chan saying he was stunned by the fans’ loud cheers.

“Brother, do you want to feel it again?” Chou asked, before telling the crowd: “Let’s use the nunchucks.”

They responded in unison with “Heng heng ha xi”, which is part of the chorus of Chou’s 2001 song Nunchucks.

Chan then replied: “I will perform the Drunken Master next time. Heng heng ha xi,” referring to the theme song of his gongfu movie Drunken Master II (1994).

When Chou asked Chan if he wanted to perform another song, Chan joked that Chou should leave the stage for a costume change so that Chan could do a solo routine.

Chan then picked Chou’s 2006 ballad Listen To Mum for their next duet, as Chan said he could not keep up with Chou’s more fast-paced tracks such as Nunchucks.

He also thanked Chou for composing Thank You My Love (2018), a tune which touched his family members.

Chou said: “This song can also be used to thank all the fans and friends for their support along the way.”