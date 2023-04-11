Singer Jam Hsiao on juggling F&B businesses and showbiz: 24 hours in a day is not enough

SINGAPORE – Jam Hsiao is pushing himself on all fronts, both as a singer and as an entrepreneur.

At the Star Awards on Sunday, the Taiwanese star – who was a celebrity presenter at Mediacorp’s annual television awards ceremony – rocked the stage with his killer vocals on songs such as Princess (2009) and Miss You Forever (2011), as well as a riveting electric guitar performance.

On Monday, he made an appearance in At Tea Singapore’s flagship store at 313@Somerset to celebrate its second anniversary, warmly greeting his fans in attendance. He founded the bubble tea chain in 2020, starting with an outlet in Taipei, after which the brand entered the Singapore market in 2021.

During the celebrations, the 36-year-old shared with The Straits Times that he hopes to release a new album in 2023.

His most recent album was Reflection Of Desire (2018), and he last performed a concert here that same year at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

A new tour is also in the works, and there are plans for it to kick off in Singapore.

On the food and beverage business front, Hsiao said At Tea is his proudest venture to date, due to its reach and popularity. The chain has five outlets in Singapore, including at Tiong Bahru Plaza, Sun Plaza, Jem and Eastpoint Mall.

He reportedly also owns a Japanese omakase restaurant in Taipei, and has his own brand of instant noodles.

“Everything I do is related to my life. I love drinking tea, playing basketball and eating good food. I hope to share various aspects of my life with everyone.”

Juggling his various endeavours is a challenge, he said, adding that “24 hours in a day is not enough”.

With whatever time he has, he tries to use it to better himself – be it through learning new things, enjoying various aspects of life, or to rest.

“Even sleeping is a good use of time, as it is being good to your body,” he said.