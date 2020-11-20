Singer Jam Hsiao is Taiwan's top music earner

TAIPEI • Singer-actor Jam Hsiao has been crowned the top earner in the Taiwanese music industry this year.

Despite the global pandemic, which limited the number of concerts and public appearances, the hardworking performer managed to take home a total of $33.8 million, according to Taiwan's Apple Daily.

His earnings include endorsement deals for mobile phones, beer, toothpaste and chicken essence.

Another cash cow for him was a brand of duck blood mala instant noodles which he came up with.

In total, he made $14 million more than in the previous year.

In second place is singer-songwriter Jay Chou, who had to postpone dozens of concerts on his Carnival World Tour after two shows in Singapore in January.

He made $24.4 million, partly from numerous endorsement deals. But the amount is $6.8 million less than what he earned last year.

Coming in third is last year's top earner Wang Leehom, with $20 million.

Even though he made $10 million less compared with the previous year due to travel restrictions, he got to spend quality time at home with his wife and three young kids.

In fourth and fifth places respectively are former S.H.E member Hebe Tien ($5.6 million) and singer Jolin Tsai ($3.75 million).