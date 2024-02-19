Singer Jam Hsiao feasts on local food while in Singapore

SINGAPORE – British singer Ed Sheeran was not the only foreign celebrity enjoying local food on his recent visit to Singapore.

Taiwanese singer Jam Hsiao, who staged two performances at Resorts World Sentosa on Feb 16 and 17, also indulged in local fare soon after arriving here.

“Hsiao always looks forward to delicious food every time he comes to Singapore, and it was no exception this time,” his agency China Fun Entertainment wrote on social media on Feb 16, sharing a photo of him with the feast.

“He began eating as soon as he got off the plane, with the food including various seafood, pandan cake, roti prata, black sesame paste, chicken satay, bak kut teh, fried carrot cake, sambal kangkong, laksa, coconut drink and prawn noodles.”

Hsiao, 36, was seen in the photo sipping coconut juice, with an array of dishes on the table.

“I really like Singapore very much,” he was quoted as saying in the post. “I hope I can come here more often for work so that I can eat more delicious food.”

The agency, which was set up by Hsiao’s wife and manager Summer Lin, 50, also shared several photos of his performances over the two days. One showed him with Taiwanese television host Matilda Tao, who had visited him and Lin backstage.