Singer Jackson Wang left stunned after fan grabs and pulls him out of car in Bangkok

Popular Hong Kong singer Jackson Wang had a rude shock when an overzealous fan grabbed him and pulled him out of his car. PHOTOS: JACKSON_WANG_WORLD/INSTAGRAM
Joanne Soh
Updated
33 sec ago
Published
45 min ago

BANGKOK – It is no secret that Jackson Wang has very passionate fans.

The popular Hong Kong singer had a rude shock in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, when an overzealous fan bypassed his security guards, grabbed him by his back and pulled him out of the car.

Hordes of screaming fans were waiting for the member of K-pop boy band Got7 outside a building where he had attended an event. As he exited the building and was getting into his car, a woman wearing a mask suddenly appeared, grabbed his back and shirt, and swiftly pulled him out of the vehicle.

Fans captured the bizarre five-second encounter and videos of the run-in went viral quickly.

For a brief moment, the 29-year-old singer looked too stunned to react as one of his staff members pulled the woman away. He then asked who she was.

Ever the consummate professional, Wang subsequently waved to the crowd, seemingly to ensure them that he was all right, before he left the venue. Shortly after, he uploaded a video to his various social media accounts showing himself smiling.

While some questioned the apparent lack of security for the star, his Thai fans posted an apology on Twitter. They reminded fans to respect Wang’s privacy and space, and that his safety should be their No. 1 priority.

The incident on Saturday was not the first time he has had an unpleasant close encounter with fans.

During his Magic Man world tour in Brazil in May, he was groped by an overly enthusiastic woman after he invited her on stage as he performed his song I Love You 3000 II.

Embed Instagram
More On This Topic
9 immigration officers transferred over escorting of pop star Jackson Wang at Thai airport
Singer Jackson Wang groped by fan onstage during Brazil concert

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top