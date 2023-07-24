Singer Jackson Wang left stunned after fan grabs and pulls him out of car in Bangkok

BANGKOK – It is no secret that Jackson Wang has very passionate fans.

The popular Hong Kong singer had a rude shock in Bangkok, Thailand, on Saturday, when an overzealous fan bypassed his security guards, grabbed him by his back and pulled him out of the car.

Hordes of screaming fans were waiting for the member of K-pop boy band Got7 outside a building where he had attended an event. As he exited the building and was getting into his car, a woman wearing a mask suddenly appeared, grabbed his back and shirt, and swiftly pulled him out of the vehicle.

Fans captured the bizarre five-second encounter and videos of the run-in went viral quickly.

For a brief moment, the 29-year-old singer looked too stunned to react as one of his staff members pulled the woman away. He then asked who she was.

Ever the consummate professional, Wang subsequently waved to the crowd, seemingly to ensure them that he was all right, before he left the venue. Shortly after, he uploaded a video to his various social media accounts showing himself smiling.

While some questioned the apparent lack of security for the star, his Thai fans posted an apology on Twitter. They reminded fans to respect Wang’s privacy and space, and that his safety should be their No. 1 priority.

The incident on Saturday was not the first time he has had an unpleasant close encounter with fans.

During his Magic Man world tour in Brazil in May, he was groped by an overly enthusiastic woman after he invited her on stage as he performed his song I Love You 3000 II.