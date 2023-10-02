Singer Jackson Wang is lead mentor for female idol survival show Chuang Asia

Tencent will work with Ryce Entertainment, co-founded by Jackson Wang, on the programme scheduled to air in February 2024. PHOTO: WETV THAILAND/FACEBOOK
BANGKOK – Hong Kong-born singer Jackson Wang has been invited to be the lead mentor for the upcoming female idol survival show Chuang Asia, with the first chapter to be held in Thailand.

This was announced at a press conference last Wednesday.

Chinese conglomerate Tencent will work with Ryce Entertainment, co-founded by Wang, on the programme scheduled to air in February 2024.

The reality show is open to women born before 2008, with no nationality restrictions. The deadline for the application is Oct 31.

The girl group formed from Chuang Asia will then debut under Ryce.

“For the first time, Asia’s pioneering idol survival show originated by Tencent Video will search for the first idol girl group in Thailand to debut internationally,” Ms Kanokporn Prachayaset, WeTV Thailand country manager, Tencent Thailand, was quoted by Thai news website The Nation as saying.

Tencent produced the Produce Camp idol survival shows, also known as Chuang, which have led to groups such as R1SE, BonBon Girls 303 and Into1.

