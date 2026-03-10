Singer Heeseung to leave K-pop boy band Enhypen

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Heeseung expressed a clear musical direction he wanted to pursue during discussions with Belift Lab.

SEOUL - South Korean singer Heeseung will part with popular K-pop boy band Enhypen to pursue a solo career, his agency announced on March 10.

Belift Lab shared the news through the fan community platform Weverse, saying it had been discussing the septet’s future direction and goals with the members.

According to the agency, the discussions included in-depth conversations about each member’s vision and the band’s path forward.

Enhypen, formed through South Korean reality competition I-Land (2020), also comprise Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-Ki.

During the discussions, Heeseung expressed a clear musical direction he wanted to pursue, and Belift Lab decided to respect the 24-year-old’s artistic aspirations after careful consideration.

“It is difficult to fully explain the entire process in a short statement, but this decision was made after a long period of deliberation,” the agency said in a statement, acknowledging the news may be difficult for fans to accept while asking for their understanding.

Heeseung, whose full name is Lee Hee-seung, took to Weverse soon after the announcement to post a handwritten letter, confirming the news and thanking his former bandmates and fans for their continued support.

Following Heeseung’s departure, Enhypen will continue activities as a six-member group, while Heeseung will remain under Belift Lab and prepare a solo album. Belift Lab is a subsidiary of K-pop entertainment giant Hybe. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK