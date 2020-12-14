Singer Hebe Tien accused of copyright infringement by label

Taiwanese singer Hebe Tien has been accused of copyright infringement by her former label, but that did not deter the S.H.E singer from recently performing a song she recorded under it.

S.H.E - comprising Tien, Selina Jen and Ella Chen - officially left long-time label HIM International Music in September 2018, with each of the members setting up her own management agency.

Tien, 37, held four concerts at the Taipei Arena in late September and received a legal letter from HIM in October.

Her former label said the copyright of 16 out of the 25 tracks she performed still belong to it.

It said it planned to seek damages as she did not seek authorisation before singing them. The matter is still pending.

Tien then performed at a Christmas concert in New Taipei City on Saturday (Dec 12). She performed two songs - You Should Know About It and A Song For You - from her new album Time Will Tell.

She also performed You Better Not Think About Me, a song she recorded when she was still with HIM.

It is not known if the latest incident would lead to another round of legal tussling. HIM told the Taiwanese media that it would not comment further.