Singer Fish Leong to hold concerts in the US despite being partially vaccinated

TAIPEI - Malaysian singer Fish Leong, who is based in Taiwan, will fly to the United States next month for three concerts, despite not being fully vaccinated.

Earlier this month, the White House announced that a new air travel system will take effect on Nov 8, allowing entry for fully vaccinated foreign tourists.

In a report on the China Times website on Tuesday (Oct 19), her manager explained that they had checked on the entry requirements for the US before accepting the concert offers.

According to the manager, even though the singer had received only one dose of the vaccine, she will be able to enter the country and will not be subject to quarantine. It is not known what vaccine she had taken or if she will be getting a second shot soon.

Leong, 43, who finalised her high-profile divorce from Taiwanese businessman Tony Chao in Dec 2019, had opened up earlier this month (Oct) on the stress the pandemic had placed on her mental health, especially as all promotional events and concerts were halted.

She and her seven-year-old son Anderson had spent much time together at home in the past couple of years and her upcoming trip to the US will be the longest they will be apart.

Leong will be away from him for more than 24 days on this concert tour, which includes one show in Las Vegas, as she will need to serve a 14-day quarantine upon her return to Taiwan.