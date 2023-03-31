Singer Eric Chou says he is going to be a father soon

TAIPEI – Taiwanese singer Eric Chou is excited that he will be a father soon.

The good news comes more than five months after he announced on social media that he had succeeded in proposing to his girlfriend, former news anchor Dacie Chao.

“I am the luckiest guy in the world,” Chou wrote on social media on Thursday. “I have the most amazing wife, and now we are happy to announce a baby is on the way.”

He added: “Words can’t describe my excitement. I can’t wait to start a family with you, my love.”

Chou, 27, and Chao, 33, began dating in March 2018. They broke up in October 2020, but later rekindled their romance in June 2021.

The singer shared a photo of himself with Chao on Instagram on Oct 10, 2022, with the caption, “Forever and ever”, in which Chao was seen with a diamond ring on her ring finger.

His manager had told the media then that the singer had proposed when they were travelling in Europe last June, and confirmed later that the couple had registered their marriage in Taiwan later that year.

Chou, known for hit ballads such as The Distance Of Love (2014) and How Have You Been? (2016), held two concerts in Singapore last September.

He made his feature film debut in Taiwanese romantic comedy, My Best Friend’s Breakfast (2022), which nabbed him a Best Original Film Song award and a Best New Performer nomination at the Golden Horse Awards last November.