Singer Eric Chou back in Singapore for two-night concert in April

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Eric Chou is known for hit songs such as The Distance Of Love, How Have You Been? and Unbreakable Love.

SINGAPORE – Taiwanese singer Eric Chou is set to return to the Singapore Indoor Stadium with his new world tour, Odyssey · Stars , on April 11 and 12.

The tour draws inspiration from the universe, inviting audiences on a musical journey filled with light, space and imagination, according to a press statement.

Tickets priced from $168 to $328 will go on general sale on Dec 16 from noon via Ticketmaster. There will also be a Live Nation pre-sale on Dec 15 from noon to 11.59pm via livenation.sg.

Chou, 30, is known for hit songs such as The Distance Of Love (2014), How Have You Been? (2016) and Unbreakable Love (2017).

He made his feature film debut in the Taiwanese romantic comedy My Best Friend’s Breakfast (2022) , playing a high schooler who sends breakfast every morning to a girl he has a crush on . He was nominated for Best New Performer at Taiwan’s Golden Horse Awards, where he won Best Original Film Song for the movie’s theme track What’s On Your Mind, which he sang.

Chou was previously in Singapore in November 2023 for a two-night show at the Singapore Indoor Stadium for his Odyssey Journey Returns Tour. He prompted frenzied screams from the 10,000-strong crowd on the first night when he went topless during the song Say Too Much (2022).

He also held two shows at the same venue in September 2022 as part of his Odyssey Journey Tour.

Book it/Eric Chou “Odyssey · Stars” - Singapore