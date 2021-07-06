Singer Elva Hsiao says her boyfriend, who is 16 years her junior, has moved out

TAIPEI - Has Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao broken up with her boyfriend, budding actor Justin Wong, who is 16 years her junior?

That seems to be the case after Hsiao said "I am done" in a video posted on her Instagram account early on Tuesday (July 6).

Hsiao, who turns 42 in August, wrote in Chinese: "Both sides have their own different ideas. The woman has her own dreams, while the man has his own ideas.

"I wish both of us well and hope we can find the directions we want. Thank you for everything and goodbye."

Her fans asked in the comment section whether she has broken up with Wong, and some urged her not to give up. The news went viral on the Chinese Internet, with the topic "Elva Hsiao and Justin Wong broke up" trending on Weibo.

However, in an exclusive interview with Taiwan's Apple Daily on Tuesday, Hsiao claimed that they did not "break up" but merely "took a pause " in their relationship.

She admitted that there was a big quarrel between them on Monday night, as Wong, who grew up in Canada, wanted to return to Vancouver to visit his parents and asked her to accompany him.

Hsiao declined his request as she has to go for an operation at the end of this month as she has not fully recovered from being bitten on her face by her dog in February. She said that Wong has moved out of her house to stay with a friend.

Hsiao said they have quarrelled over similar matters a few times. She was not sure if there is any future between them, she added.

Hsiao went public with Wong in August 2019 after they were first spotted together in late 2017. Since then, Wong has appeared in Hsiao's official music video for her song In A Heartbeat (2019) and the couple have also taken part in Chinese reality dating show Meeting Mr Right last year.

Hsiao is also Wong's manager.

The couple have not appeared on social media together since she posted a photo of them together with the caption "Thank you for everything" in April.