Singer Elva Hsiao appears in public for first time since she was reportedly bitten by a dog

Taiwanese singer Elva Hsiao, whose dog reportedly bit her on the face, has resurfaced after staying away from social media and the public for more than a month.

On Sunday (March 28), the 41-year-old posted a photo of her in a black face mask with the caption: "Beautiful Sunday".

She had make-up on and looked to be in good spirits, but the right side of face was covered by the mask.

She also posted a photo with her younger brother Kris Hsiao later on Sunday, with the caption: "Happy Sunday with my most loving brother" and included the hashtags #wematch and #timetodyehair, referring to her brother's greying hair.

According to Taiwan's Apple Daily, both Hsiao and her boyfriend, budding actor Justin Huang, 25, were spotted at a hospital on Feb 17. They were believed to have been bitten by their dog at home.

Hsiao reportedly suffered more serious injuries on the right side of her face . She was said to have been discharged on March 23, while Huang is still in hospital.

Hsiao, who released her latest album Naked Truth in December 2020, was previously not seen in public for almost two years between 2017 and 2019.

She disclosed later that she suffered from depression after damaging her vocal cords and vomited frequently.