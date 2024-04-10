Singer Elva Hsiao appeals for help after e-mail account hacked

Taiwanese pop diva Elva Hsiao has appealed for help after her private e-mail account was hacked.

The 44-year-old singer took to social media on April 9, asking netizens to help track down the hackers who had used her account to send malicious e-mail.

Hsiao wrote that her account was “compromised by someone with the IP address 3288629276@qq.com”, and the culprit sent out “inappropriate, hateful and threatening messages” to her family and friends, damaging her reputation in the process.

She added that the “undesirable and despicable behaviour needs to be punished by the law”, urging her followers and information technology professionals to help her.

Concerned fans commented that she should report the matter to the relevant authorities. It is unclear whether she has done so.

Hsiao recently released her much-delayed single, the power ballad Love Is Blameless, in November 2023.

The Shut Up & Kiss Me (2014) singer had initially planned to release an album in 2022. Her last album was 2020’s Naked Truth.

However, she had to shelf her plans following a hip fracture in 2022, which led to several operations. She had to learn to walk again.

Hsiao finally returned to the limelight when she performed Love Is Blameless at an event in Taiwan on Nov 10. It was her first live performance in six years.