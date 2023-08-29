Singer Elton John spends night in hospital after fall in his French home

LONDON – British singer Elton John spent a night in hospital in Monaco being treated for minor injuries after he fell in his villa in Nice, France, the BBC reported on Monday, citing his spokesman.

The 76-year-old was taken to the orthopaedic department of the Princess Grace hospital centre in Monaco, the broadcaster said.

“Elton visited the local hospital as a precautionary measure,” the spokesman said. “Following check-ups, he was immediately discharged this morning and is now back at home and in good health.”

John has been spending the summer in France with his husband, Canadian film-maker David Furnish, 60, and their two sons, aged 10 and 12.

The Rocket Man (1972) singer completed his long-running Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Sweden in July and also performed on the main Pyramid Stage at Britain’s famed Glastonbury Festival in June.

This was not John’s first fall in recent years.

The five-time Grammy winner had to reschedule the 2021 dates of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour in Europe to 2023 after he “fell awkwardly on a hard surface” at the end of his summer break that year.

“Despite intensive physio and specialist treatment, the pain has continued to get worse and is leading to increasing difficulties moving,” he said on social media in September 2021.

“I have been advised to have an operation as soon as possible to get me back to full fitness and make sure there are no long-term complications.” REUTERS