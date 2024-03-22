Singer Dua Lipa’s 24-hour whirlwind visit to Singapore for Porsche event

SINGAPORE – British-Albanian pop star Dua Lipa was in and out of Singapore in 24 hours for a launch event that was part of a global Porsche dealer conference held here on March 20.

The 28-year-old shared photographs of her whirlwind visit on her social media accounts on March 21, with the caption: “So fun being back with my @porsche family for 24 hours in Singapore.”

A sports car enthusiast, Lipa partnered with the iconic German automaker to be their global ambassador in November 2023. Prior to Porsche, she was the face of Jaguar since 2018, after she attained her driving licence that year.

The Dance The Night (2023) singer posted several snaps of herself at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore, with Marina Bay Sands in the background.

Other photos included an invitation to the Porsche event that was held at the Marina Bay Sands Event Plaza, and a group photo with several performers.

According to other videos and photos shared online, the Grammy winner also took selfies with guests at the Porsche event.

Her third studio album, Radical Optimism, will be out on May 3. It comes four years after she released Future Nostalgia (2020). She will also headline the 2024 Glastonbury music festival on the main Pyramid stage on June 28 in England.