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Singer Dua Lipa marries Fantastic Beasts actor Callum Turner: Media

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Dua Lipa and Callum Turner arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 98th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, on March 15.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after the 98th Academy Awards, in Beverly Hills, California, on March 15.

PHOTO: REUTERS

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  • Pop star Dua Lipa and actor Callum Turner married in a low-key civil ceremony at Old Marylebone Town Hall on May 31.
  • Dua Lipa wore a white Schiaparelli dress and hat; Turner wore a dark blue suit. They have been together since January 2024.
  • A "sumptuous" three-day party in Sicily is reportedly planned for next week, following their London nuptials.

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LONDON - Pop star Dua Lipa and Fantastic Beasts actor Callum Turner married in London on May 31, according to media reports, which said the low-key nuptials may be followed by a three-day party in Sicily.

The Sun and Daily Mail tabloids showed photos of the couple leaving Old Marylebone Town Hall following a civil ceremony with just a handful of family and friends.

Dua Lipa, 30, wore a white hat and dress designed by the Schiaparelli studio for the wedding, reports said. Turner, 36, donned a dark blue suit.

The Sun said that they now plan a “sumptuous” three-day party in Sicily at the end of next week. Representatives of the couple, who have been together since January 2024, did not answer AFP’s request to comment.

Dua Lipa, the daughter of Kosovo migrants who has become one of Britain’s top singers since her Be The One single in 2016, announced in an interview with British Vogue in 2025 that she and Turner planned to marry.

Turner made an international name for himself appearing in the Fantastic Beasts films. He is considered a possible candidate to become the next James Bond. AFP

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.