Singer Dicky Cheung says he is fine after falling from mid-air with piano during concert rehearsal

Hong Kong singer-actor Dicky Cheung has assured fans he is fine, after a video of a stunt involving him and a piano in mid-air went viral on social media.

The 58-year-old previously announced he would be holding a concert in Macau on Feb 12. He had been actively rehearsing in the past few days.

A video of the rehearsal began circulating on Chinese social media on Jan 25. It showed Cheung playing the piano in mid-air while rotating 360 degrees with the musical instrument. He and the piano suddenly fell, and staff at the scene stepped forward immediately to prevent the piano from falling further.