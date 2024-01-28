Singer Dicky Cheung says he is fine after falling from mid-air with piano during concert rehearsal

Hong Kong singer-actor Dicky Cheung has assured fans he is fine, after a video of a stunt involving him and a piano in mid-air went viral on social media.
The 58-year-old previously announced he would be holding a concert in Macau on Feb 12. He had been actively rehearsing in the past few days.
A video of the rehearsal began circulating on Chinese social media on Jan 25. It showed Cheung playing the piano in mid-air while rotating 360 degrees with the musical instrument. He and the piano suddenly fell, and staff at the scene stepped forward immediately to prevent the piano from falling further.
Cheung, known for TV serials such as Journey To The West (1996) and The Duke Of Mount Deer 2000, posted a video on Chinese social media Weibo on Jan 25 evening. It showed him standing and tapping his foot to the beat of music.
He wrote: “The Macau concert has an even more over-the-top stage. Rest assured that everything was safe during the rehearsal.”
The next day, he shared three photos on Weibo of himself with a cat, writing: “Please set your mind at ease as I am fine and in good spirits. I added a new member to my family today.”
He told the Hong Kong media that the video was from a previous rehearsal and that the piano segment had been dropped from the concert.
However, he said it was cancelled not because it was too dangerous, but because not all the parts needed for the performance could be obtained.