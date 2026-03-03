Singer Derrick Hoh welcomes second daughter

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – Local singer Derrick Hoh is now a father of two daughters .

His agency Cross Ratio Entertainment announced in a press statement on March 3 that his wife gave birth to a baby girl weighing 2.74kg on Feb 27 at Parkway East Hospital.

The press statement said the birth was slightly earlier than planned following the obstetrician’s recommendation, and both mother and daughter are reported to be safe and well.

Hoh, 40, married his wife in February 2020. He has kept her identity private and refers to her by her gaming handle Jellies. They have an elder daughter, nicknamed Nori, born in August 2022.

“I’m incredibly proud of Jellies,” Hoh said in the press statement. “She had to endure so much throughout this pregnancy, and all I could do was try to share her load as much as possible, while preparing Nori to be a big sister. We’re now ready to embrace the joy of this next chapter as a family.”

Before the birth, Hoh shared on social media the challenges his wife faced during pregnancy, including hyperemesis gravidarum , an extreme form of morning sickness.

“And if I’m being honest, this past one (year) was the hardest to watch,” he wrote on Feb 22. “Jellies spent most of it fighting her own body this pregnancy. Hyperemesis gravidarum, every day a negotiation between surviving and still showing up for Nori.”

Their younger daughter has been nicknamed Shari , continuing the family’s playful, sushi-inspired naming theme. Their dog is named Uni (sea urchin), their elder daughter’s nickname is Nori (seaweed) and Shari means sushi rice .

Hoh’s singing career was launched after he placed third in the men’s category in local reality singing competition Project SuperStar in 2005.

He has released three Mandarin albums and one English EP. He has also composed for singers such as Taiwan’s A-Lin, Cyndi Wang and Elva Hsiao, as well as Hong Kong’s Joey Yung.

He acted in The Theatre Practice’s Mandopop musical Partial Eclipse Of The Heart in August and September 2025.