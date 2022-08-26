Singer Derrick Hoh is now a dad

SINGAPORE - Singer-songwriter Derrick Hoh announced the birth of his first child - a baby girl - on social media on Thursday (Aug 25).

The 36-year-old wrote: "You used to call me #Oppa, it's time to call me #Hohpa. Say hi to our daughter, nicknamed Nori." "Oppa" is Korean for elder brother.

Hoh, who placed third in the men's category in reality singing competition Project SuperStar in 2005, also shared his first family photo in the post.

His agency Cross Ratio Entertainment said the baby weighs 3.05kg and that both mother and child are well.

Hoh explained his daughter's nickname in a press release. "We came up with it on a whim when my wife was hungry. Our dog's name is Uni (after the sea urchin), so we thought Nori, which means seaweed, would be a good fit."

His wife is a Singaporean digital marketing manager whom he refers to by her gaming handle, Jellies, to keep her identity private.

Hoh was congratulated on social media by several of his celebrity pals, including fellow Project SuperStar alumni Hong Junyang, Candyce Toh and Chen Diya.

Hong and Toh, who are married, recently welcomed their second daughter earlier in August.

Hoh also shared his feelings about being a first-time dad.

"Everyone was congratulating me on my first child. It was a feeling that is better than winning any award in any award show that I've ever been to," he said.

The singer announced his wife's pregnancy on April Fool's Day this year, before holding his solo concert, Here As I Am, in mid-July.

He had said that he would focus more on family life after the baby was born, but clarified later that he still has plans for music in the future.