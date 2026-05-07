Singer Cyndi Wang feels sharp pain after laser beam hits her leg during China concert

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Cyndi Wang's leg was hit by a laser during her concert in Shenzhen on May 5.

Taiwanese singer Cyndi Wang had a fright during a joint concert in Shenzhen, China, when she felt a sharp pain after a laser beam struck her leg.

The incident on May 5 was captured by several fans, who shared the footage on Chinese social media.

Wang, 43, is known for songs such as Cyndi Loves You (2004), Honey (2005) and Rainbow’s Smile (2006).

The singer was performing on stage when the laser equipment apparently malfunctioned, shining a laser beam directly on her right leg. She felt a sharp pain after two to three seconds and let out a scream. She immediately stepped back to avoid the light, though she continued her set.

She began chatting with the audience after the show, joking that they probably did not know what had just happened to her. She had been “hit by a laser”, she explained, bending down to touch the affected area.

She also reminded her fans to be careful, remarking: “I didn’t know getting hit by a laser beam would be so painful.”

The concert organiser, Sound Fantasy Realm, issued an apology on Chinese social media platform Weibo on May 6, tagging Wang and her agency in the post.

Persistent rain at the venue caused a sudden malfunction in the laser signal lines on stage, the organiser explained. This resulted in a brief loss of control over the lasers.

“We failed to switch off the laser equipment in a timely manner while Ms Cyndi Wang was walking across the stage, causing her leg to be affected and resulting in discomfort, which disrupted her performance,” according to the post.

“This incident was entirely due to serious oversights on our part regarding equipment maintenance, risk assessment and emergency response procedures under extreme weather conditions. We feel deeply remorseful and apologetic for this.”

Sound Fantasy Realm contacted Wang and her team following the incident.

“We confirmed that Ms Wang was not physically injured, shows no obvious signs of injury at present and has returned home safely,” it said. “We will remain in contact with her team in the coming days to ensure that the laser incident has not caused any lasting side effects.”