Singer Cyndi Wang appears on two variety shows after winning Sisters Who Make Waves 3

BEIJING - Taiwanese singer-actress Cyndi Wang is enjoying a second wind in her career after winning the third season of Chinese reality show Sisters Who Make Waves last Friday (Aug 5).

The 39-year-old announced over the weekend that she would be appearing on two Chinese variety shows, Hello Saturday and It Sounds Incredible.

In a post on Weibo on Saturday evening, Wang asked fans to tune into It Sounds Incredible, a food reality show, as she would be appearing on it as a guest.

She also re-enacted a scene from her idol drama Love Keeps Going (2011) with Thai-German singer Patrick Nattawat Finkler on the reality show.

Wang was initially a dark horse on Sisters Who Make Waves, a reality show in which female artistes compete for the chance to form a girl band, but gained a lot of buzz after performing her iconic song, Cyndi Loves You (2004), in the first episode.

Her performance of the song triggered a wave of nostalgia among her fans, especially middle-aged men.

She also won lots of plaudits on the show for her leadership and strong performances, culminating in her being crowned the overall champion ahead of Jessica Jung, formerly of South Korean group Girls' Generation as well as Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung from Hong Kong girl group Twins.

Besides these four artistes, others who finished in the top 10 of the show are Kelly Yu, Tan Weiwei, Fiona Sit, Amber Kuo, Tang Shiyi and Crystal Zhang.

Story of Yanxi Palace (2018) star Wu Jinyan, who was one of the most prominent celebrities on the show, finished outside the top 10.