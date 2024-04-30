Singer Conan Gray to play Singapore Indoor Stadium in September

SINGAPORE – American pop singer-songwriter Conan Gray will be back in Singapore to perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 1, his second concert here.

His debut Singapore show was a sold-out gig in Feb 2023 at The Star Theatre, which has a smaller capacity.

Tickets are from $108. Pre-sales will kick off on May 4 and general sales start on May 7.

The show is part of a tour which also includes gigs in other Asian cities, including Jakarta, Manila, Taipei and Tokyo.

The 25-year-old, who is of Japanese and Irish ancestry, is best known for hits such as Heather and Maniac, both from his 2020 debut album Kid Krow. The release peaked at No.5 on the Billboard charts and was the highest-charting album by a debut artiste that year. Heather, a ballad about unrequited love, has since clocked more than 1.6 billion streams on Spotify alone.

In April, he released his third album, Found Heaven, a follow-up to Superache (2022), which went to No. 1 on the British charts.

Gray started out uploading cover songs, original tunes and vlogs toYouTube before releasing debut single Idle Town independently in 2017. The following year, he signed a record deal with Republic Records and released his debut EP Sunset Season.

Conan Gray - Found Heaven On Tour in Singapore

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Sept 1, 7:30pm

Admission: Tickets from $108 go on general sale on May 7, 10am via Ticketmaster’s website (ticketmaster.sg) and hotline (tel: 3158-8588). The Mastercard pre-sale will be held on May 4, 10am till May 6, 10am via www.priceless.com/music. The Live Nation pre-sale will be held on May 6 from 3pm till 11.59pm via www.livenation.sg