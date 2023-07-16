Singer Coco Lee’s funeral to take place on July 31 and Aug 1

HONG KONG – Hong Kong-American singer Coco Lee’s elder sister Nancy has confirmed the dates of the pop diva’s funeral.

“For those who wish to plan ahead, please note Coco’s funeral services shall take place on July 31 and Aug 1, 2023, at the Hong Kong Funeral Home in North Point,” Nancy wrote in both English and Chinese on social media on Friday night. “Public vigil will be held on July 31 between 6 and 10pm only. Thank you for your kind attention.”

She also posted several group photos of Coco with her fans.

Coco, who had battled depression, died on July 5 at the age of 48. Her elder sisters Nancy and Carol were spotted by the Hong Kong media last Tuesday entering the Hong Kong Funeral Home to discuss the arrangements for Coco.

There was news last Friday that Coco’s funeral will be held on July 31, with the cremation slated for the following day.

Coco’s manager Lily Pang confirmed the news when she was asked by the Hong Kong media.

Media reports said Coco’s fans from China, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia and Taiwan were planning to go to Hong Kong during that period to bid farewell to their idol.